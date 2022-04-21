San Jose Jazz New Works Fest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A storm system, spun to life in the frigid waters off the Aleutian Island, advanced down the West Coast Wednesday afternoon toward the San Francisco Bay Area, carrying with it a threat of intense downpours, thundershowers and several feet of snow for the Sierra.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning late Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning.
“A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” the weather service warned. “Heavy snow loading could...
