ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Jazz New Works Fest

SFStation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SJZ New Works Fest premieres works by some of the Bay Area's best musicians commissioned by 2022 Jazz Aid Fund grants...

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Thunder, hail possible as April showers hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If April showers bring May flowers, it’ll be blooming in the Bay Area next month. Rain that began yesterday is expected to last until tomorrow afternoon — with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon as the sun peeks out in some places. Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains led officials there […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent Spring Storm Roaring Toward Bay Area; Avalanche Watch Issued For Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A storm system, spun to life in the frigid waters off the Aleutian Island, advanced down the West Coast Wednesday afternoon toward the San Francisco Bay Area, carrying with it a threat of intense downpours, thundershowers and several feet of snow for the Sierra. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning late Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning. “A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” the weather service warned. “Heavy snow loading could...
ENVIRONMENT
Eater

Shake Shack Adds to Its Bay Area Empire With 2 New Locations

The People love a Shake Shack, and now the New York-based chain has plans to bring more ShackBurgers to the Bay Area: SFGATE reports Shake Shack is set to open new locations at both Stonestown Galleria and Bay Street Emeryville. Another possible location in Walnut Creek is unconfirmed, but the company is noticeably advertising jobs for a restaurant at that spot on the Shake Shack website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Entertainment
CBS San Francisco

Neighbors Rally To Keep San Francisco YoYo’s Restaurant Open

By Reed Cowan, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) –- KPIX 5 viewers are the reason our follow up story about a restaurant in jeopardy is up and running. We first told you the story of Joseph and Lydia at a mom and pop eatery called YOYO’s on Pacific. Their landlord had sent them a letter for more money. For Joseph and Lydia, it was too much, having survived the pandemic. Lydia told us she may have to close her doors. Fast forward three days later, and KPIX viewers came forward to save YOYO’s. “We love them. They are a part of this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This South Bay Food Truck Serves the Bay Area’s Best Oaxacan Food

When taquero Javier Cruz opened his Oaxacan food trailer in 2017 in San Jose’s Buena Vista neighborhood, he had a plan: leverage the fame of popular Oaxacan foods from the Valles Centrales and the South Bay’s appetite for trendy Mexican bites like quesabirria to introduce regional barbacoa from the Indigenous Mixteco culture of Oaxaca.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fest#Musicians#Board Of Directors#The Jazz Aid Fund#Sjz

Comments / 0

Community Policy