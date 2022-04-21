ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: The role of ADHD genetic risk in mid-to-late life somatic health conditions

By Miguel Garcia-Argibay
 5 days ago

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in an author name. The correct name is Kelli Lehto. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. School of Medical Sciences, Ã–rebro University, Ã–rebro, Sweden. Department of Medical Epidemiology...

