ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it is now taking applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Rowan Class. For 30 years the Leadership Rowan program has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well networked and passionate about the success of the area.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO