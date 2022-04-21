Hypothalamic syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is related to an increased risk of suicide. Although both diabetes and the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) pathway are closely associated with ACS and suicide, the effects of these factors on suicidal behavior in ACS patients have not been assessed. We investigated the individual and interaction effects of diabetes and BDNF-related markers, namely the serum BDNF (sBDNF) level and the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism, on suicidal ideation (SI) in ACS patients. The presence of diabetes was ascertained, and sBDNF levels and the presence of the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism were measured in 969 patients within 2Â weeks after an ACS episode. 711 patients were followed up at 1Â year after the ACS episode. SI was assessed using the relevant items of the Montgomery"“Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale at baseline (acute SI) and the 1-year follow-up (chronic SI). Significant individual effects of low sBDNF levels were found on acute SI. The presence of both diabetes and a low sBDNF level or the BDNF Met/Met genotype was associated with acute SI, with multivariate logistic regression analyses revealing significant interaction effects. The highest frequency of chronic SI was seen in diabetic patients with an sBDNF level in the lowest tertile or with the BDNF Met/Met genotype, although the interaction terms were not statistically significant. Our study suggests that the combination of diabetes and BDNF-related markers, such as the sBDNF level and the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism, might provide a useful predictor of acute SI in ACS patients.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO