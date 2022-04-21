Hypothalamic syndrome

Although haploidentical stem cell transplantation (haplo-HSCT) offers almost all acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) patients an opportunity for immediate transplantation, it exhibits a higher incidence of graft failure and graft versus host disease (GVHD). Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are characterised by their haematopoiesis-promoting and immunomodulatory capacity. Thus, we designed a combination of haplo-HSCT and MSCs for ALL patients. ALL patients (n"‰="‰110) were given haploidentical HSCs combined with allogenic MSCs, and ALL patients without MSC infusion (n"‰="‰56) were included as controls. The 100-day cumulative incidences of grade â‰¥2 acute GVHD (aGVHD) and grade â‰¥3 aGVHD were 40.00% and 9.09% compared to 42.32% (P"‰="‰0.79) and 22.79% (P"‰="‰0.03) in patients without MSC infusion, respectively. The 3-year cumulative incidences of chronic GVHD (cGVHD) and extensive cGVHD were 22.27% and 10.27% compared to 32.14% (P"‰="‰0.19) and 22.21% (P"‰="‰0.04) in patients without MSC infusion, respectively. No significant differences in the 3-year relapse incidence, nonrelapse mortality, leukaemia-free survival or overall survival in groups with and without MSC cotransplantation were observed. Multivariate analysis showed that MSC infusion contributed to a lower risk of developing extensive cGVHD. Our data suggested that haplo-HSCT combined with MSCs may provide an effective and safe treatment for ALL patients.

