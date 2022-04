Tonight: Showers, stray rumbles early, breezy early, low 45. After another very warm day today, showers and a few storms are possible this evening as the cold front works across our area. This will bring the chance of some gusty winds along with rain showers to our area. The bigger feature will be the much cooler air that is set to return for the majority of the work week.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO