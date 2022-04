Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend themselves, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO