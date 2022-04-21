ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Sanctions Crypto Miner BitRiver Over Russian Operations (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on crypto mining company BitRiver, targeting one of the industry’s largest data-center service providers over its...

news.bloomberglaw.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
CarBuzz.com

Continental Forced To Build Tires In Russia

Continental AG, a German car part manufacturer and supplier most famous for its tires has begun operations in Russia again. The tiremaker says that tire production for passenger cars has started back up temporarily at its plant in Kaluga to protect local workers. According to Reuters, Continental started production to...
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
