ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A gun, a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial

By ANDREW DALTON
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIMIT_0fFbZYpN00
Blac Chyna Kardashians Trial In this courtroom artist sketch, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in the trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP) (Bill Robles)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A smashed gingerbread house, a phone cord wrapped around the neck and a gun grabbed from a nightstand were at the center of disputed testimony Wednesday in a trial over former reality television star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian family.

During all-day testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom, Chyna said she wrapped the charging cord around then-fiancé Rob Kardashian's neck and grabbed his always-unloaded gun in jest on an evening in 2016 when the two were celebrating the renewal of their reality show, “Rob & Chyna.” She said she later got justifiably angry when their all-night celebration went sour because of his jealous accusations.

“I smashed a gingerbread house, because I was really upset," she said. "Then I damaged a TV.”

The lawyer for the four Kardashian women who are defendants in the case cast all the events as displays of anger and aggression that made them frightened for their son and brother.

“You’re saying to the jury that you stood behind him with a phone cord and wrapped it around his neck, and that was a joke?” attorney Michael G. Rhodes said.

“Yes,” answered Chyna, who generally remained composed under heated questioning.

He later asked, “Grabbing a gun is funny?”

“It was a joke,” she said.

“To you,” Rhodes replied.

“To him too," Chyna said.

In her $100 million lawsuit, Chyna alleges that Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who watched the testimony in court, mispresented the events of Dec. 14 and 15, 2016, to get her show canceled and ruin her TV career.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian had begun dating in January 2016, got engaged in April, and in November had a daughter and began the show together.

Under questioning from her own attorney, Lynne Ciani, Chyna described the gleeful celebration they had on Dec. 14 when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spinoff was greenlit for a second season.

“It was exciting, we were throwing money and having fun, being silly,” Chyna said. Footage shot for the show of the money-throwing was shown in court.

She testified that she ripped Rob Kardashian's shirt, “from us like playing and trying to not be sexy and take the shirt off, but just doing silly stuff with my fiancé.”

Later, he was playing video games and ignoring her when she wrapped the cord around his neck, she said.

“I came up behind him, doing that jokingly,” she testified, "to get his attention.”

Later, when Rob Kardashian was having a FaceTime conversation in the bedroom, she entered and picked up his gun.

Asked by the defense attorney Rhodes, “What on Earth possesses you to grab a gun?” she replied, “He was already messing with it, that’s why I grabbed it, I was being funny while he was on FaceTime with his friends.”

Neither slept that night, Chyna testified.

Rob Kardashian was prone to bouts of jealousy, she said. His doubts about being the father of their newborn daughter, Dream, led to a paternity test that was filmed for the show.

She testified that on the morning of the 15th, he grabbed her phone, shut himself in a closet and searched for signs of communication with other men.

Chyna said she couldn't handle the accusations and unfair scrutiny anymore.

“In the past there had been a cycle of him taking my phone and posting things from it, and I was really getting sick of it,” she said.

She then smashed the gingerbread house and TV, but pressed by the defense, she denied she ever went beyond damaged property.

“Your testimony under oath is that not one time that whole day, did you hit him?” Rhodes asked, his voice rising to a shout.

“Nope," Chyna said.

“Not one time that whole day?”

“Nope,” she said.

Chyna testified that she moved out of the house that day.

Rhodes said in his opening statement Tuesday that the relationship ended then, and that was why the producers at the E! network canceled the show that was all about that relationship.

Chyna's lawsuit alleges the cancellation came from Kris Jenner telling the people with power over the show that Chyna had physically abused her son, and enlisting her daughters to do the same.

Rhodes suggested Wednesday that she filed the lawsuit to enhance her own celebrity.

“Is this trial a publicity stunt?” he asked.

“No not at all," Chyna said.

“But your career benefits from the attention that you get because of this trial,” Rhodes said.

“No not at all," she replied, “it’s actually been very negative.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Kim Kardashian Twinning With Her Kids in Adorable Family Photo

Fashion genes clearly run in the family. Easter was last week, but Kim Kardashian is still in the holiday spirit. On April 25, the 41-year-old old shared an adorable pic to Instagram with her kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2—whose dad is her ex Kanye West—wearing matching Easter pajamas adorned with baby chicks and colorful eggs.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Heartbreak: Amber Heard's Ex 'Breaks Down' After Harrowing Audio Clip Was Played As Evidence, Legal Expert Claims Actor Is 'Winning In The Court Of Public Opinion'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all over the news recently following their most recent sitting of the actor's court case against his former ladylove. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing for $50 million over an opinion Amber wrote in the Washington Post in which she claimed to have experienced domestic abuse.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rob Chyna
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce. Amber Heard's defense attorney...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy