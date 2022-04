We all know that Garth Brooks is a legend and here is one great example to that fact. He learned how to call the Hogs before his show in Arkansas this past weekend. Close to 80,000 people were expected to fill the Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville to see Garth Brooks at the sold-out show. And it sounds like he did not disappoint.

