Queens, NY

Zelenskyy: A Rhetorical Triptych

wisc.edu
 5 days ago

Like previous great war leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has mobilized language in defense...

today.wisc.edu

BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
Palm Beach Daily News

State advisory on Transgender youth just cruel politics | Commentary

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday advised physicians that social gender transition, hormone therapy, and gender reassignment surgery should not be treatment options for transgender youth. The communication, reacting to a fact sheet by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, had everything to do with politics and nothing to do with science. ...
Portsmouth Herald

Commentary: Commissioner Edelblut's lack of leadership hurting NH schools and students

When Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut assumed office in 2017, New Hampshire was ranked #1 in the country in academic achievement. Now we are ranked #5. Over the past several weeks, Commissioner Edelblut has issued editorials criticizing educators who he claims do not want to change, while at the same time complaining about those who seek to institute change.  The problem is not with educators, it's a lack of leadership provided by the Department of Education. After five years, Mr. Edelblut should have strong improvement to show for his efforts. Instead, he is more interested in disruption and deflection than in collaboration and...
