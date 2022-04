Located directly across the Hudson River from downtown Manhattan, Jersey City is New Jersey’s second-biggest city—with a population of about 300,000 (second only to Newark). It’s been labeled one of the nation's most diverse places in terms of the number of nationalities that call it home, and has undergone a significant, decade-long makeover thanks to a deluge of new residents, many of whom have been priced out of New York City and Brooklyn. This has, in turn, led to the opening of countless new and excellent restaurants and bars. All this growth has caught the eye of even the French: Last year it was announced that a satellite campus of Paris’ Centre Pompidou library will open here in 2024.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO