PREP: State-ranked Flyers hold off Western

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 5 days ago
NORWALK — The state-ranked St. Paul baseball team broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom oft he fourth inning, then tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over visiting Western Reserve in Firelands Conference play at Norwalk Area Contractors Park.

With the win, the Flyers — ranked No. 20 in this week’s Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll in Division IV — improved to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the FC. Western fell to 3-6 (0-4).

In the bottom of the first, starting pitcher Eli Fisher — who threw a complete-game in the win — led off with a double and scored on an RBI ground out off the bat of Thomas Bocock for a 1-0 lead.

Kole Maxwell reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the second, then scored when Ashton Stang bunted and reached on a two-base error for a 2-0 lead.

Fisher ran into a jam in the top of the fourth, as he hit Chirs Buchanan with a pitch, then an error allowed Austin Harmeling and Buchanan to both advance to first and second.

Rhett Grose sacrifice bunted both runners over, and an RBI single by Cam Hankins scored both runners to tie the game at 2-2.

But the Flyers immediately answered in the bottom of the fourth. Stang drew a two-out walk, then scored on an RBI single to center by Jaycob Stanley for a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Flyers got a little bit of history when Kole Maxwell led off the inning with a line drive over-the-fence home run to left field. It marked the first home run hit by any player at Contractors Park since the facility opened in 2019, and extended the St. Paul lead to 4-2.

“It was a gutsy performance from our kids,” St. Paul coach Aaron Fries said. “Kole was a difference-maker with a great defensive play to shut down a threat and then the home run in the sixth to give Eli a little breathing room going into the seventh.”

Fisher allowed the two unearned runs on five hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

“Eli was outstanding on the mound,” Fries said. “He struggled with his breaking stuff early, but was able to work out of some trouble. Once he found it, he was pretty dominant in the later innings.”

For Western, Carson Roe allowed three earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

“The Roe kid is a nice pitcher and did a great job mixing his pitches,” Fries said. “We struggled to hit line drives today and he was big reason why.”

St. Paul is scheduled to host Mapleton on Thursday and visit the Mounties on Friday, while the Roughriders entertain South Central and visit the Trojans on Friday. The Flyers and ‘Riders will rematch in a rescheduled game from Wednesday on Saturday in Collins.

W. Reserve 000 200 0 — 2 5 2

St. Paul 110 101 x — 4 3 1

WP: Fisher; LP: Roe

2B: (SP) Fisher; HR: (SP) Kole Maxwell

Edison 1, Oak Harbor 0

MILAN — Blake Simon broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single that scored Hayden Fry in the bottom of the seventh to give the Chargers a walk-off SBC Bay victory.

Thomas Simon was outstanding for the Div. III No. 11-ranked Chargers, who improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Bay.

Simon went the distance, throwing a complete-game shutout on 107 pitches with 11 strikeouts and four walks while allowing just two singles.

Oak Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Edison 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

WP: Simon; LP: N/A

Plymouth 13, Monroeville 0

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red got a five-inning no-hitter from Cole Wentz in Wednesday’s FC win over the visiting Eagles.

Wentz struck out 12 of the 18 batters he faced on 72 pitches (54 strikes).

Offensively for Plymouth (7-3, 3-1), Ethan Gillum was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Nick Roberts singled and drove in three runs. Trace McVey was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Monroeville 000 00 — 0 0 2

Plymouth 616 0x — 13 13 3

WP: Wentz; LP: Hershiser

2B: (P) Gillum

TENNIS

Norwalk 3, Edison 2

MILAN — The Truckers improved to 5-5 overall with Wednesday’s narrow win over the host Chargers at Edison Park.

Norwalk picked up wins at first singles and second singles. Bryan Sommers defeated Parker Campbell (6-2, 6-4) and Josh Newhouse topped Noah Proctor (6-0, 6-2). Edison’s Otto Berckmueller beat Ethan Brown in three sets at third singles, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2.

At first doubles, Norwalk’s Ezra Forney and Landan Klett defeated Collin Smith and Jeff Snyder (6-3, 6-3). At second doubles, the team of Kris Maschari and Jonah Main beat Xavier Sweet and Eli Kluding in three sets, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.

Norwalk is scheduled to visit Bellevue on Thursday.

Four teams ranked in state coaches poll

COLUMBUS — Ahead of five head-to-head meetings between them, the top three teams in the Firelands Conference baseball standings appeared in the fourth weekly Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll, released on Monday. In Division IV, Plymouth (10-3) debuted in the poll for the first time this...
NORWALK, OH
Honor Roll

(Honor Roll, 3.5 or above, no grade of C+ or below) (3.00 to 3.499, no grade below C and no more than one C) (A's, B's and only one C/C+) (A's, B's and only one C/C+)
HIGH SCHOOL
