Chicago, IL

Rays Win Rain Shortened Finale In Chicago

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays (7-6) defeated the Chicago Cubs (6-6) 8-2 on Wednesday evening at Wrigley Field. The game was called after the top of the sixth inning because of rain in Chicago, being called an official game after five innings....

CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Cubs lose to Pirates, drop fourth consecutive game

CHICAGO (AP) — Roberto Perez drove in three runs, Michael Chavis broke a tie with a home run in the fourth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday night.The Cubs were held scoreless over the final seven innings by Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana and four relievers in a game that started nearly six hours late because of forecasted inclement weather.The Pirates have won two consecutive games, while the Cubs dropped their fourth consecutive game.Perez hit a two-run single in the second to snap a streak of 10 2/3 scoreless innings by Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Vogelbach’s HR rallies Pirates past Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Thursday night. The Pirates rebounded from a three-game sweep at Milwaukee with nine hits in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago. Pittsburgh...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Pirates' bullpen shuts down Cubs in series opener

Five Pittsburgh relievers held the Chicago Cubs to one hit over six scoreless innings as the visiting Pirates snapped a three-game slide with 4-3 victory on Thursday. Pirates cleanup hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning -- the decisive hit in the opener of a four-game series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Rays earn rain-shortened victory over Cubs

EditorsNote: changed to double and deleted “two-out” in 3rd graf, other minor edits. Fernando Mejia hit a two-run home run in the first inning Wednesday and drove in three runs as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays earned an 8-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Jalen Beeks pitched two...
CHICAGO, IL

