Regina Belle

Momma Dee made Bambi and Scrappy’s marital problems worse. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Momma Dee has an interesting history with the women Scrappy had romantic relationships with over the years. In fact, she clashed with Erica Dixon quite a bit. During the show’s first season, Momma Dee was very critical of Erica. She didn’t feel as if Erica cared enough for Scrappy. Momma Dee even accused Erica of leaving Scrappy “for dead” after he had an asthma attack because she went ahead and went to work later that day. Things were so bad that Momma Dee also didn’t get along with Erica’s mother Mignon Dixon. So not only did Erica blame Scrappy’s infidelities for why their engagement didn’t work out, but she also said Momma Dee was a factor.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO