AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be available at Hereford and Shamrock this week. The event will be open to the public in Hereford on Tuesday and in Shamrock on Thursday. Both events run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m:. Hereford (Deaf Smith County) -...

HEREFORD, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO