One of my favorite feelings in the world, speaking as someone who’s undergone more than 50 surgeries, is the warm, fuzzy-blanket sensation of lying on a frigid operating table as general anesthesia sets in, stinging through my IV, as the world tingles into static and murmuring voices withdraw. I like it because it’s finally a chance to surrender, to let go. There’s no other choice, anyway. Resisting the imminent sleep won’t work. It’s outside my power, so there’s no reason to try. It’s okay to not try. The inevitability of it all is comforting.

HARVARD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO