HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Later this spring, the City of Houghton could move closer to demolishing the Lakeshore Drive parking deck. The Houghton City Council passed a resolution Wednesday night. On Monday, a notice will be printed in the local paper, saying the city intends to issue up to $1.5 million of bonds to demolish the 44-year-old structure.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO