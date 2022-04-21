ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadine, MI

Courageous comeback: Tessa Paquin not only recovers from serious auto accident, but sets girls basketball records at Engadine

Mining Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGADINE — It was November 2019 and members of the Engadine High School girls varsity basketball team had finished up a preseason practice. They were tuning up for a potentially special season in which head coach Roger French thought the team could contend to make a deep run in the MHSAA...

www.miningjournal.net

