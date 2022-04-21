Courageous comeback: Tessa Paquin not only recovers from serious auto accident, but sets girls basketball records at Engadine

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan track and field team competed at the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State this weekend, where several Wildcats found the podium in what was quite the impressive showing for the Green and Gold. Crystal Walker took home a top-place finish in the 100m hurdles, winning with a time of 14.19. She also ran 14.16 in the preliminaries, hitting the NCAA provisional mark. Ellyse Wolfrath and Nina Augsten also made it to the final race, finishing fourth and sixth respectively. Izabelle Peterson earned a pair of top finishes for NMU in the 100m dash and 200m dash. Peterson crossed the finish line at 11.88 in the 100m and 24.89 in the 200m for more Green and Gold atop the podium. NMU also won Saturday’s 4x100m relay as the team of Izabelle Peterson, Akirah Venerable, Ellyse Wolfrath, and Crystal Walker clocked in at 47.92, narrowly edging Grand Valley State. With a mark of 43.4m, Ashtyn Buss made it another first place finish for Northern in the hammer throw. In the discus, Madison Campbell impressed with a distance of 38.83m for second place. Crystal Walker also found the podium in the long jump with a 5.26m mark for a runner-up finish. In the pole vault, Leah Root took second place, hitting a mark of 3.45m. In the triple jump, Root claimed fifth place reaching 10.30m and teammate Ahna Larson took seventh at a distance of 9.96m. Larson also crossed the line in fourth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:07.35. In the 3,000m steeplechase, Elise Longley claimed fourth with a time of 11:42.22. Nina Augsten posted a top-5 finish in the javelin, covering 29.94m. In the 5,000m race, Anna Kelley finished seventh for another top-10 outing for Wildcat runners, clocking in at 18:49.60. Full Results.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO