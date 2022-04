SALEM — Marilyn I. (Weingart) Headland, 86, just 19 days shy of her 87th birthday, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center of natural causes. She was born February 26, 1935 in Goshen Township, OH the daughter of Clarence and Esther (Kampfer) Weingart. Marilyn was...

SALEM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO