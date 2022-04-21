ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Girls 8th Grade Softball falls to Shelbyville Middle School 19 – 2

By Admin
beechgrove-athletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Hornets were on the road tonight against Shelbyville. We struggled...

beechgrove-athletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Softball Roundup — Sherman ends with a win; Gunter perfect in 11-3A

PRINCETON — Ava Gibson homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice as sixth-place Sherman closed its season with an 11-3 victory against Princeton in District 10-5A action. Bailey Miller was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice, Marissa Wells was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Madison Jarvis was 2-for-4 with a double, Libby Cernero doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Addey Kuhn singled and drove in two, Mackenzie...
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Education
Shelbyville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Bangor Daily News

Messalonskee softball outhits Brewer in 3-2 victory

Messalonskee pitcher Morgan Wills allowed 2 hits, struck out 15, walked 1, pitched all 7. Catcher Payton Alexander. Brewer pitcher Morgan Downs pitched all 7, gave up 7 hits and 3 runs. Struck out 11 and walked 4. Hannah Reed was the catcher. In the third inning, Jordan Lambert singled...
BREWER, ME
WFMJ.com

Softball: Poland's Kaite McDonald throws no-hitter vs NE-8 foe

The Poland softball team earned their seventh win of the season and Junior Katie McDonald was dominant on the mound, tossing a no-hitter in the 10-0 win over Jefferson. McDonald struck out five batters and earned her seventh win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs move to 4-1 in the Northeast 8 Conference after a rival win.
POLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Grade Softball
Midland Daily News

Outburst of offense: Dow softball clobbers Powers

The weather may have been glum and blah on Friday afternoon, but Dow High's softball team conjured a little metaphorical sunshine with its performance on the field. A couple of days after getting their first win of the season versus Mount Pleasant, the Chargers hit the ball all over the place in a 9-3, 13-2 sweep of visiting Flint Powers.
MIDLAND, MI
Yardbarker

Pacers Assistant Coach Ronald Nored Attends Ball State Basketball Practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers assistant coach Ronald Nored visited a friend and one of his former college coaches on Wednesday. He went up to Muncie, Ind. to watch the Ball State University men's basketball team work out. The Cardinals are coached by Michael Lewis, who was hired less than a month ago (on March 25).
MUNCIE, IN
Black Hills Pioneer

Scooper baseball team falls to RC Stevens Raiders

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown varsity baseball team fell, 13-7, to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, Wednesday, at McKeague Field in Rapid City. “The sixth inning we struggled, when you see and eight spot on the board for the other team that it is tough to see and one error turned into three errors, and then four, and we certainly self-destructed,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s baseball coach. “I told the guys, we have to learn from this, and we have to grow and continue to get better, and hopefully this little snake bite will wear off here pretty quickly.”
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy