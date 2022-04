With a 70-66 victory, the Oak Hills girls track and field team claimed the program’s first-ever Mojave River League championship. The Bulldogs pulled off the four-point victory Tuesday afternoon as Olivia Moore took first in both hurdles races, the triple jump and ran a leg in the Bulldogs’ winning 4x100 relay. Kayla Pugliese also ran a leg for the relay team and took first in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

OAK HILLS, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO