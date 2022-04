YORK – York High School baseball opened the 2022 season strong. It's possible that sophomore Brody Gullison's cleats have some magical powers that caused the team to play well. But the coaches and players are more likely to credit the chemistry of talented veterans and underclassmen working well together on and off the field. Gullison wore his old pair of cleats from last season in York's first scrimmage game, because he didn't have his new pair of cleats with him. He...

YORK, ME ・ 26 MINUTES AGO