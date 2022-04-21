Booker won't play game 3 and 4 in New Orleans.

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in a deep hole right now after falling to 0-2 in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. This series is not over by any means, but there’s no denying that KD will need to be at his very best if he hopes to help his team come back from this major deficit.
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul came through in a big way when the New Orleans Pelicans needed him most. Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Suns overcame Devin Booker’s absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.
For a small chunk of Kyrie Irving's basketball career, he wore Boston green. From 2017 to 2019, he was the Celtics' biggest star and leading offensive scorer. Irving would end up leaving the franchise after just 127 games, giving up on the team and burning many bridges on his way out.
The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up another underwhelming season, going 24-58. They will be in the fourth spot in the NBA Draft Lottery, which is right where they want to be. Oklahoma City has gone to great lengths to tank and rebuild its roster and this season was yet another example of it.
DALLAS — The buzzards are flying close to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City with the Dallas Mavericks entering Game 4 of the opening round with a shocking 2-1 series lead against the Utah Jazz that has come while missing their All-NBA guard. With Luka Doncic recovering from a...
NEW ORLEANS — Devin Booker's hamstring injury could keep the Phoenix Suns star out for 2-3 weeks, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday. The Suns' star injured him hamstring trying to chase down Jaxson Hayes of the Pelicans on a fast break in the victory by New Orleans Tuesday night that evened the series at 1-1.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have come a long way from their 1-and-13 start. As the season progressed, they picked up a legit scorer in C.J. McCollum, coalesced under Head Coach Willie Green and battled their way into the post-season. St. Augustine High School basketball player Lester...
NEW ORLEANS — Phoenix will have to wait a little longer to start Friday night's Game 3 in New Orleans.
The Suns-Pelicans matchup has been rescheduled to tip at 7 p.m. Arizona time because Game 3 between the Heat and Hawks was pushed back to begin at 5:45 p.m. due to a suspicious non-explosive package...
The Suns’ Finals Redemption Tour 2022 just got more difficult. Despite being the best team in the regular season, Phoenix will have to push through a stretch of the postseason without Devin Booker — who’s out at least 2-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The...
The New Orleans Pelicans stole Game 2 in Phoenix, which means they now possess home-court advantage against the NBA's top-seeded Suns. Devin Booker left in the second half with a hamstring injury, and his absence helped the Pelicans pull out the upset road win. With the series shifting to the Big Easy, Chris Paul and Co. will look to bounce back Friday night and reclaim the first-round series lead. Despite Booker's absence, the Suns own a slim lead over the Pelicans after three quarters of play in New Orleans in Game 3.
It was a philosophical change for the Phoenix Suns more than a plug-and-play replacement of Devin Booker, who was out with a hamstring injury for Game 3 of the first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Cam Johnson replaced Booker in the starting lineup, while Landry Shamet slid into Johnson’s...
The New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a sensational Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns. Even though the Suns lost their star, Devin Booker, to a hamstring injury, they were down at the time Book got injured and stood no chance of coming back without him. Brandon Ingram was the...
