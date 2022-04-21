ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Booker won't play game 3 and 4 in New Orleans.

Warriors World
 2 days ago

According to the news he won't be playing. So maybe he will...

forums.warriorsworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Pelicans
WWL-TV

Report: Suns' star Booker out 2-3 weeks

NEW ORLEANS — Devin Booker's hamstring injury could keep the Phoenix Suns star out for 2-3 weeks, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday. The Suns' star injured him hamstring trying to chase down Jaxson Hayes of the Pelicans on a fast break in the victory by New Orleans Tuesday night that evened the series at 1-1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Ayton, Paul hold off gritty Pelicans sans Booker

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker's absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round series. Deandre Ayton added 28 points and 17 rebounds to help the top-seeded Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
WWL

City excited, energized by Pelicans' success

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have come a long way from their 1-and-13 start. As the season progressed, they picked up a legit scorer in C.J. McCollum, coalesced under Head Coach Willie Green and battled their way into the post-season. St. Augustine High School basketball player Lester...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AZFamily

Phoenix Suns back on track after defeating New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3

NEW ORLEANS, LA (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are back on track after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night. After losing star guard Devin Booker to a hamstring injury in Game 2, Deandre Ayon and Chris Paul stepped up to lead the Suns to victory. Ayton and Paul both had double-doubles, finishing with 28 points apiece. Ayton added 17 rebounds, and Paul had 14 assists. The Suns are up 2-1 in the series.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Pelicans score: Live NBA playoff updates as New Orleans hosts Chris Paul-led Phoenix in Game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans stole Game 2 in Phoenix, which means they now possess home-court advantage against the NBA's top-seeded Suns. Devin Booker left in the second half with a hamstring injury, and his absence helped the Pelicans pull out the upset road win. With the series shifting to the Big Easy, Chris Paul and Co. will look to bounce back Friday night and reclaim the first-round series lead. Despite Booker's absence, the Suns own a slim lead over the Pelicans after three quarters of play in New Orleans in Game 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy