Warren’s softball team stayed unbeaten, handing visiting General McLane its first loss, with a 4-2 win on Monday at Lady Dragons Field. “I knew it was going to be another close game,” said Warren coach Carissa Stuart, whose Dragons are 4-0 in Region 5. McLane falls to 4-1 in the region. “We talked before the game about manufacturing runs and taking advantage of baserunners. We were aggressive on the bases and we were able to score off of it.”

WARREN, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO