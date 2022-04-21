Harry L. Wertz, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence after a short illness,. A complete obituary will be announced through the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Youngsville when available.
Blake L. Corey, 35, of Warren, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, of natural causes. A complete obituary will be published when it’s available. The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday announced a vehicle restriction on the Route 957 bridge over Brokenstraw Creek in Columbus Township. The bridge, which is located between Erie and Weber streets in Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridge.
A 2017 asset forfeiture case that dropped three properties into the lap of the county commissioners is now going to cost the county and its taxpayers about $12,000 for tree removal. The whole saga goes back to a criminal case against a man sent to state prison on charges including...
As the weather breaks, a winter’s worth of litter will emerge along the county’s roads. A faithful band of volunteers as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program will do their best to clean it up. At the outset of that work and in connection...
Work is underway at the Bollinger campus of the Barber National Institute on a $2.75 million renovation aimed at caring for — and expanding — the community they serve. Formerly Bollinger Enterprises and located on State Street in North Warren the mission of the organization is to provide “the most innovative vocational, life and social opportunities” to intellectually disabled individuals in Warren and Forest counties.
There are a litany of things in the community that are taken for granted, things that are assumed will always be there. The Allegheny River can often be one of those things. The Warren County Historical Society has sought through a pair of programs this spring to bring the river to the forefront.
Community initiatives can only be effective if the community buys into the effort. To that end, the Revitalization of Youngsville Association is holding a ROY Main Group community meeting Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Youngsville Borough building. Organizers highlight a series of projects that are on...
Fifty years ago, they returned home from serving their country and fighting for their lives, not to parties, ticker-tape parades, or a grateful nation, but to distrust, disinterest, or worse. Warren County will have an opportunity to give its Vietnam veterans a better — if not long overdue — welcome....
