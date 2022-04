When Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut assumed office in 2017, New Hampshire was ranked #1 in the country in academic achievement. Now we are ranked #5. Over the past several weeks, Commissioner Edelblut has issued editorials criticizing educators who he claims do not want to change, while at the same time complaining about those who seek to institute change. The problem is not with educators, it's a lack of leadership provided by the Department of Education. After five years, Mr. Edelblut should have strong improvement to show for his efforts. Instead, he is more interested in disruption and deflection than in collaboration and...

EDUCATION ・ 24 MINUTES AGO