(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and AFSCME have been sued by a union worker alleging sexism and self-dealing in violation of union rules. Mindy McFetridge, a 10-year PennDOT employee in Venango County, is suing due to a “deliberate and unexplained failure to uphold and enforce seniority rights,” according to the complaint. McFetridge alleges that union and state officials discriminated against her in favor of a circle of male union officials, who kept each other working during COVID-19 while she was laid off.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO