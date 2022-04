Florida will get a reminder (if not explanation) of its historically bad season this week when the NFL draft features one of the state’s weakest classes of the modern era. Former Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is the only sure-fire first-round pick, though defensive back Kaiir Elam of Florida is also a possibility. Former Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter (a Hillsborough High alumnus) and running back Dameon Pierce likely will be chosen on Day 3 along with receiver Charleston Rambo (Miami) and running back D’vonte Price (Florida International). And … that’s about it.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO