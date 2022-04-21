ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Alleged Attempted Gas Theft In Lincoln

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rY6bA_0fFYfhgN00

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Officers arrested two people accused of trying to steal gasoline from a parked vehicle in Lincoln on Wednesday.

The Lincoln Police Department said the officers who responded learned the pair had used a knife to puncture the vehicle’s gas tank, causing around $1,000 in damage.

A witness spotted the pair acting suspiciously and called authorities at around 8:20 a.m. This happened in the area of Crystalwood Circle and E Street.

The pair were identified as 32-year-old Christopher Twilligear of Sacramento and 26-year-old Gabrielle Sole of Auburn. Police said both had fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on them.

See photos from the scene below.

lincoln-stolen-gas-1 (credit: Lincoln Police Department) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NB6kk_0fFYfhgN00
lincoln-stolen-gas-2 (credit: Lincoln Police Department) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxLCJ_0fFYfhgN00 lincoln-stolen-gas-3 (credit: Lincoln Police Department)

Twilligear and Sole were booked into the South Placer Jail and face charges of vandalism, conspiracy, and drug-related charges. Authorities located more fentanyl in Twilligear’s possession during the booking process at the jail.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

POLICE: Catalytic converter thefts arrested, allegedly hid items under coats

WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in Waverly for suspected thefts of catalytic converters and other items the men allegedly hid under jackets before police arrived. One suspect allegedly hid under a blanket upon law enforcement’s arrival. According to the Waverly Police Department, Jon Lucas and...
WAVERLY, OH
CBS Sacramento

Police: Man Arrested After Tracy Bank Robbery, Bomb Hoax

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a 66-year-old man who is accused of robbing a bank in Tracy while claiming he was armed with a bomb. The Tracy Police Department said this happened at around 3:45 p.m. at a Wells Fargo on 11th Street. The man, who is from Nevada, was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money and fled in a vehicle. Witnesses’ descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle helped officers locate the suspect and take him into custody on Corral Hollow Road. All of the money was recovered and a bomb squad was able to determine the device was a fake, police said. Investigators had to secure the area while bomb technicians got an x-ray of the object to determine what it was. It was not an explosive device. It was a toiletry container that had wires in it. The suspect was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of robbery and making criminal threats. No injuries were reported in this incident.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating attempted ATM thefts in Antioch, Brentwood

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person attempted steal to an ATM machine early Sunday morning from a Delta Schools Federal Credit Union in Antioch, the bank announced in a Facebook post. No money was ultimately stolen from the ATM — only the front of the building was damaged. The incident happened around 4 […]
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#E Street#Police#Gas Tank
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
CBS Sacramento

4 Minors Arrested After Man Stabbed At Oroville FoodMaxx

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Four minors were arrested after a 21-year-old man was stabbed at a FoodMaxx in Oroville on Wednesday, authorities said. The Oroville Police Department said it happened just after midnight as the store was closing at the FoodMaxx on Oro Dam Boulevard. A witness stated the 21-year-old man was loading groceries into his vehicle when he was attacked by a group of kids without provocation. The man was stabbed multiple times and was in serious condition at last check. The police department said the witness followed the group of kids to a nearby apartment complex and gave the location to officers. The four people arrested were booked into Butte County Juvenile Hall pending further investigation. Oroville police said they learned an unidentified person recorded the altercation with a phone but never came forward. They ask that anyone with video of the incident or information contact the Oroville Police Department.
OROVILLE, CA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
65K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy