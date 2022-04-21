2 Arrested In Alleged Attempted Gas Theft In Lincoln

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Officers arrested two people accused of trying to steal gasoline from a parked vehicle in Lincoln on Wednesday.

The Lincoln Police Department said the officers who responded learned the pair had used a knife to puncture the vehicle’s gas tank, causing around $1,000 in damage.

A witness spotted the pair acting suspiciously and called authorities at around 8:20 a.m. This happened in the area of Crystalwood Circle and E Street.

The pair were identified as 32-year-old Christopher Twilligear of Sacramento and 26-year-old Gabrielle Sole of Auburn. Police said both had fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on them.

See photos from the scene below.

(credit: Lincoln Police Department)(credit: Lincoln Police Department)(credit: Lincoln Police Department)

Twilligear and Sole were booked into the South Placer Jail and face charges of vandalism, conspiracy, and drug-related charges. Authorities located more fentanyl in Twilligear’s possession during the booking process at the jail.