2 Arrested In Alleged Attempted Gas Theft In Lincoln
LINCOLN (CBS13) — Officers arrested two people accused of trying to steal gasoline from a parked vehicle in Lincoln on Wednesday.
The Lincoln Police Department said the officers who responded learned the pair had used a knife to puncture the vehicle’s gas tank, causing around $1,000 in damage.
A witness spotted the pair acting suspiciously and called authorities at around 8:20 a.m. This happened in the area of Crystalwood Circle and E Street.
The pair were identified as 32-year-old Christopher Twilligear of Sacramento and 26-year-old Gabrielle Sole of Auburn. Police said both had fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on them.
See photos from the scene below.lincoln-stolen-gas-1 (credit: Lincoln Police Department) lincoln-stolen-gas-2 (credit: Lincoln Police Department) lincoln-stolen-gas-3 (credit: Lincoln Police Department)
Twilligear and Sole were booked into the South Placer Jail and face charges of vandalism, conspiracy, and drug-related charges. Authorities located more fentanyl in Twilligear’s possession during the booking process at the jail.
