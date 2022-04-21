ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney ‘lied about’ Florida’s parental rights law: ‘The mouse has been caught,’ says Leo Terrell

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor Leo Terrell asserted that Disney “lied about” Florida’s parental rights law Wednesday on “Hannity.”. Disney “lied about this bill,” he told host Sean Hannity. “This was a parental rights bill. The mouse has been caught. And therefore the Florida state legislature has the right to grant this legislation...

