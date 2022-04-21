ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Lexus RZ 450e Marks The Brand’s Entry Into The EV Race

By Andrew Wendler
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexus pulled the wraps off the new RZ 450e, its first dedicated global BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle). Like the majority of current Lexus volume models, the new RZ 450e shares much of its structure and mechanical hardware with a more pedestrian Toyota model, in this case, the recently released Toyota bZ4X...

www.mysanantonio.com

CarBuzz.com

Low-Mileage Honda S2000 Club Racer Selling For Porsche Money

Aside from the Civic Type R, Honda's lineup of passenger vehicles is sorely lacking in exciting performance cars. This wasn't always the case. Not that long ago, the Japanese brand would be able to sell you the S2000, a no-frills roadster designed to put a smile on your face. Rumors suggest a successor is on the way but, with Honda pivoting towards electromobility, it's unlikely it will be ICE-powered.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Tourneo Custom EV Teased By Ford Pro Ahead Of Reveal

Ford of Europe is in the middle of a major transition, as it will cease to be a standalone region next year as it also aims to transition to an all-electric lineup by 2030 or sooner. That process involves the retooling of several plants, as well as the possible closure of a couple more. Ford is also set to introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 including a future electric Puma, while the E-Transit just entered production there earlier this month. Now, another one of those seven future models – the Ford Tourneo Custom EV – has just been teased once again ahead of its official reveal, which is scheduled for May 9th.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Teaser image suggests winged Lexus LC F heading to market

Lexus Racing on Thursday posted a shadowy photo on Instagram of what appears to be a winged LC coupe. No context was given, but we have seen evidence of a hotter LC variant under development. The teaser-style composition of the image, with shadows that obscure all but the outline of...
CARS
#Lexus Cars#Lexus Lx#Lexus Is#Sports Car#Vehicles#Bev#Bz4x#Subaru Brz
Shropshire Star

New BMW 7 Series revealed alongside electric i7

Luxury saloon will be sold exclusively as an EV or hybrid in the UK. BMW has revealed its new range-topping 7 Series saloon, bringing a bolder design, additional technology and an electric i7 model. Said to ‘represent a significant step up from its renowned predecessor’ the new 7 Series will...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
MySanAntonio

EV Owners Can Snag Charging Deals For Earth Day

If exorbitant gas prices haven’t pushed you to go electric, several Earth Day promotions might encourage the switch. Earth Day is Friday (April 22) and public charging networks around the country are offering discounts at Level 2 and 3 stations and for charging at home to raise awareness about the environment and sustainability. Electrification alone isn’t reversing climate change or completely eliminating carbon emissions, but it is encouraging more renewable energy use.
GAS PRICE
fordauthority.com

Tremec TKX-600 Lineup Now Being Sold By Ford Performance

Ford has used Tremec transmissions in some of its vehicles for years now, including the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, which comes equipped with that company’s TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission instead of Getrag’s much-maligned MT-82 six-speed manual. Now, the Ford Performance catalog has expanded to include the new Tremec TKX-600 transmission in two different forms for those that are interested in employing a fortified gearbox in their next custom build, too.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Racing Green Strategy Calls For PHEV In 2024, EV In 2025

Aston Martin is the latest automaker to detail how it plans to embrace electrification. It was supposed to happen a few years ago with the revival of Lagonda as a purely electric sub-brand. However, the plan was ultimately axed, and we can say the same thing about the Rapid E. The folks from Gaydon have taken a shy attempt towards a greener lineup by giving the DBX a mild-hybrid inline-six engine in China.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why The Lexus LC 500 Is A Modern-Day Classic

We'll be honest; there isn't anything new with the 2022 Lexus LC Convertible compared to last year's model, but we just wanted to drive it again. Can you blame us? The last time we drove this car, it was smack dab in the middle of a pandemic and we only had it for a few days. In that brief time, the car made an enormous impression on us. But was it just a passionate fling during a tough time, or an all-time great that we'll look back on with starry eyes? Is this the LFA 2.0?
BUYING CARS
Engadget

Lexus announces the RZ, its first purpose-built EV

Lexus has today announced the RZ, the luxury marque’s second entry into the EV market, and the first designed from the ground-up as an electric vehicle. With a 71.4kWh battery and a claimed range of around 280 miles, the RZ will also show off a new active four-wheel drive system dubbed DIRECT4. That will, so the company says, enable the car to automatically distribute force to each wheel according to its need. And Lexus says that DIRECT4 will offer “excellent driving performance” with a “stronger human-machine connection.”
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

What attracts global elites to the Range Rover isn't the SUV's legendary off-road capability, but rather its effortlessly elegant styling, its opulent cabin, and the A-list status that it’s developed over the years. The list of Range Rover owners even includes Her Majesty the Queen. One couldn't ask for a better brand ambassador. The 2023 model represents the most luxurious Range Rover yet. A trio of powertrain options—including a hybrid—deliver ample power; the brand's largest SUV comports itself through traffic regally, with a smooth ride and a hushed interior. Venturing off-road is certainly an option for Range Rover owners; all-wheel drive is standard and the air suspension can be raised to provide extra ground clearance—although we know that few will actually dare to subject this rolling art piece to such indignity. The Range Rover starts at over $100,000, which means it's more expensive than rivals such as the Cadillac Escalade, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS-class. So be it. The Range’s reputation, presence, and royal endorsement all help justify its premium price tag.
CARS
CNET

Quattro Comparo: Audi RS6 Avant vs. RS E-Tron GT on Ice

Just about every brand that offers some flavor of all-wheel-drive has slapped a proprietary name on its system. For BMW it's xDrive, SH-AWD for Acura, 4Motion for Volkswagen and so on. However, none has developed anywhere near the cachet of Audi's iconic Quattro. Audi was among the first to show that four driven wheels could increase performance in any conditions, and now, more than 40 years since the Quattro technology came sliding sideways into the world, it's being completely upended.
CARS
CNET

The 563-HP M760e Is BMW M's First Plug-In Hybrid

There's a lot to talk about with the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series. It has controversial new styling with a huge kidney grille, updated hands-free driver-assist tech, a 31.1-inch rear-seat screen, lots of new luxury features and even a fully electric powertrain. But buried in the 69-page European press release is information about the M760e variant, the first plug-in-hybrid model to come from BMW's M performance division.
CARS
Autoweek.com

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Ushers In a New Age for Lexus

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is the first battery-electric Lexus that's headed for production. Lexus says the dual-motor EV should hit dealers before the end of 2022. The Lexus RZ 450e rides on the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X. Amid Toyota’s push for a deeper investment into the electric...
HOME & GARDEN
MySanAntonio

Driving The Jeep Magneto 2.0 EV: A Concept Rooted In Reality

Staggering rock formations tower over visitors like skyscrapers in New York City. Lush hues of red and maroon organically drip from each formation, enticing onlookers for a closer look. Moab, Utah, home of the annual Easter Jeep Safari, or EJS, is surrounded by red rocks and challenging trails, inviting off-road enthusiasts to a place like none other. Each year at the week-long event, Jeep presents its latest concept vehicles, garnering feedback from the public and a select few who drive them.
MOAB, UT
MySanAntonio

Ferrari recalls thousands of supercars globally on brake risk

Shares in Ferrari tumbled the most in more than two weeks after the luxury sports carmaker confirmed it will recall thousands of supercars due to problems with their braking system. "Vehicles involved in this recall campaign are equipped with a brake reservoir fluid cap that may not vent properly, thereby...
CARS
motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 with centre exhaust spied waiting at red light

An Instagrammer caught an overly aggressive BMW M2 G87 last week and our spies have now spotted the very same prototype waiting at a red light. Thankfully, we have much better pictures than before, allowing us to take a good look at Bavaria's smallest M car. We're already familiar with the square air intakes at the front, but the car's rear still takes some time to get used to.
CARS

