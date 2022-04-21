ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salineville, OH

Eagles Winn at Southern

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINEVILLE — With some familiar faces in attendance, United Local southpaw Andrew Winn lit up the stat sheet as the Eagles rolled over Southern on Wednesday, 16-2. Winn tossed six innings, allowed two unearned runs, walked two Indians, and struck out eight. He also went 3-4 with two...

