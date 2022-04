The Colon track and field teams opened the season at Pittsford on Wednesday. The event was a SCAA jamboree, won by the Pittsford girls with 245 points and the Pittsford boys with 220.5 points. The Colon girls were second with 105 followed by Adrian Lenawee Christian in third with 82. Lenawee Christian was second for the boys with 108.5 points, Battle Creek St. Philip came in third with 88 and Colon was fourth with 69 points.

