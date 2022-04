Providence Journal columnist Mark Patinkin is among nine prominent Rhode Islanders set to be inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame on Sunday. Patinkin came to The Journal in 1976 and is one of the nation's longest-serving newspaper columnists. He was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in international reporting for columns written from India, Belfast and Beirut in 1986 on religious violence. He’s written six books and holds honorary degrees from Rhode Island College and Johnson & Wales...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO