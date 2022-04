By January of 1945, after 19 male employees of the Gardner Post Office left their jobs to enter the service, Gardner’s first female mail carrier – Beatrice (Pilkovsky) LaRoche – walked her first route in the Bancroft Hill area of the city. Eight months later, while making her rounds one day that September, she spotted a telegram addressed to her mother. Knowing that her brother, Edward, was a member of a bomber squadron on the Pacific island...

GARDNER, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO