NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Vancouver

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL -- After concluding the Eastern Conference portion of its schedule with a shutout victory in Montreal, the Wild continues its frantic sprint to the finish Thursday night back at home when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. It should expect a desperate hockey team...

NHL

The shining star all season continues to be the top line

The biggest fear for Stars fans is that the top line might hit a slump. The biggest relief is that hasn't happened yet. Roope Hintz tallied two goals Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. That gives him 37 on the season. Combined with linemates Jason Robertson (38) and Joe Pavelski (27), that gives the top line 98 goals. That accounts for 43% of the team's total goal production.
NHL
NHL

BOS@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL - The Habs fought resiliently towards a comeback against the Bruins, but couldn't complete it and lost 5-3 to Boston in an emotional night at the Bell Centre on Sunday. The Canadiens honored Guy Lafleur with a moving ceremony prior to the game. The crowd honored Lafleur with a...
NHL
NHL

Moose Jaw to Nashville: How Tanner Jeannot Found A Home with the Preds

Predators Forward Followed Development Path to Become One of League's Top Rookies. Glen Sanders wasn't looking for Tanner Jeannot. Instead, Nashville's North American Amateur Scout, who covers the Western Hockey League for the Predators, was making frequent trips to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to see another top forward, Brayden Point, who now stars for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Vegas on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center:. Game 80: Dallas Stars (44-30-5, 93 points) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6, 90...
DALLAS, TX
State
Minnesota State
NHL

Ovechkin day to day for Capitals with upper-body injury

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury. The forward left in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The Capitals (44-23-12) host the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Monday's skate at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH, PA - The Edmonton Oilers practiced at PPG Paints Arena on Monday afternoon ahead of a date with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night in the final road game of their regular season. The practice was full of energy and plenty of smiles despite the Oilers coming off a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Josh Morrissey named Masterton nominee

Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. WINNIPEG, April 25, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club is proud to announce that defenceman Josh Morrissey has been named the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Winnipeg chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually by the National Hockey League to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 25, 2022 | Only 2 games remain on the schedule

The Buffalo Sabres have two games remaining and they'll take the ice again for practice today. They're coming off a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, which extended their win streak to a season-long four games. Stay tuned for practice coverage here on Sabres.com and the team's...
NHL
NHL

McDonagh 'thrilled' to speak for Lightning on White House visit

WASHINGTON -- Ryan McDonagh stepped to the podium on the White House's South Lawn on Monday and did something he never dreamed was possible. He addressed the President of the United States. The Tampa Bay Lightning were at the White House to be honored for winning the Stanley Cup in...
NHL
NHL

Eight Eastern Conference teams get 100 points, make NHL history

Capitals latest to reach mark; first time accomplished in same conference, season. NHL history was made when the Washington Capitals reached 100 points in their 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It's the first time eight teams in the same conference reached 100 points in the same season.
NHL
NHL

Spurgeon's leadership and dedication has helped transform Wild

ST. PAUL -- Jared Spurgeon's hockey story reads a lot like a Hollywood script. Late-round pick is cast aside by the team that drafted him. Left for nothing on the scrap heap of failed selections, Spurgeon earned himself a ticket to development camp as a tryout, where he performed so well he earned himself a trip to the Traverse City Prospect Tournament, again as a tryout.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Close Home Slate with 5-4 Shootout Loss to San Jose

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6) lost to the San Jose Sharks (32-35-12), 5-4, in a shootout in the final home game of the regular season on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. After Tomas Hertl opened the scoring at 11:43 of the first period, Chandler Stephenson scored for the third game in a row to tie the game at 1-1. In the middle frame, Max Pacioretty and William Carrier scored 2:13 apart to put the Golden Knights ahead, 3-1. Nick Bonino scored late in the frame to bring San Jose to within one heading into the third period. Nicolas Roy put Vegas ahead, 4-2, before Bonino and Timo Meier each scored to tie the game. Thomas Bordeleau scored in the shootout to seal the win for San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
#Wild Card#The Wild Warmup#Bryant Heating#Cooling St#Eastern Conference#The Vancouver Canucks#Xcel Energy Center#The St Louis Blues#The Pacific Division#The Nashville Predators#The San Jose Sharks
NHL

McKay, Hobey Baker Award winner, signs AHL contract with Maple Leafs

Goalie ineligible to play this season because of anti-doping violation. Dryden McKay signed a two-year, American Hockey League contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The 24-year-old goalie is ineligible to play for the Maple Leafs or Toronto of the AHL this season. McKay accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping violation April 14. He will be eligible to enter the organization's facilities Aug. 25 and play next season.
NHL
NHL

Forsberg Scores 40th as Preds Fall to Wild in Overtime

Filip Forsberg scored a goal and collected 2 assists, Mikael Granlund records 3 assists, but it wasn't enough as Predators fall in OT to Wild. Filip Forsberg hit the 40-goal mark, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Minnesota Wild by a 5-4 final in overtime on Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds 94 points to remain in the Western Conference's first Wild Card spot but leaves them unable to clinch a playoff spot for now.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Kreider, Price among those up for award for perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication. The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. A player from each team is nominated by the...
NHL
NHL

Hischier Named Bill Masterton Trophy Nominee | BLOG

The award is given annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport. Nico Hischier , currently the second-youngest captain in the NHL, he is being recognized by the New Jersey chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association as the Bill Masterton Trophy nominee for the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Daccord, Cholowski Recalled

Goaltender Joey Daccord and defenseman Dennis Cholowski will practice with the Kraken Monday morning before the team's departure for Vancouver and a Tuesday matchup. Both players traveled to Seattle Sunday after helping the American Hockey League Charlotte Checkers win the Atlantic Division, earning a first-round bye.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Seider, Zegras top picks for Calder as NHL rookie of year

Zegras, Swayman among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the end of the 2021-22 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the NHL rookie of the year as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Esposito recalls 'magical' 76-goal season

An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today, in the fifth part of the series, Class of 1984 Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito reflects on his 76-goal, 76-assist season of 1970-71.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Bruins hang on to top Canadiens, increase wild card lead

MONTREAL -- The Boston Bruins increased their lead for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and handed the Montreal Canadiens their ninth straight loss, 5-3 at Bell Centre on Sunday. Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist, Erik Haula scored one of...
BOSTON, MA

