Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Vancouver

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6) lost to the San Jose Sharks (32-35-12), 5-4, in a shootout in the final home game of the regular season on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. After Tomas Hertl opened the scoring at 11:43 of the first period, Chandler Stephenson scored for the third game in a row to tie the game at 1-1. In the middle frame, Max Pacioretty and William Carrier scored 2:13 apart to put the Golden Knights ahead, 3-1. Nick Bonino scored late in the frame to bring San Jose to within one heading into the third period. Nicolas Roy put Vegas ahead, 4-2, before Bonino and Timo Meier each scored to tie the game. Thomas Bordeleau scored in the shootout to seal the win for San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO