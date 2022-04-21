ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Fundraiser, training honor two brothers

By Pamela Lannom
thehinsdalean.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Hinsdale Central boys track and field team will leave their Wednesday, April 27, practice with a new skill - one they can use to save a life. The athletes will be trained in CPR through a partnership with the Mend a Heart Foundation in Clarendon Hills. And there's...

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Enjoy A Luxurious Getaway At This Fantasy Suite In Illinois

Have you ever stayed in a fantasy suite? If not, you need to check out this romantic suite you can book in Chicago. It's not every day you stay at a luxurious hotel with amenities you can't find anywhere else. I love staying at hotels with cool themes in the rooms, but this hotel in Chicago, Illinois just one upped every hotel I've ever booked.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Hinsdale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Clarendon Hills, IL
Sports
Hinsdale, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Clarendon Hills, IL
Hinsdale, IL
Sports
The Crusader Newspaper

Honoring the Limitless Ministry of A Chicago Pastoral Powerhouse Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy

South side-based minister Reverend Dr. Henry O. Hardy, whose work and impact extends worldwide, is regarded as a pastoral powerhouse, well versed in the bible, a respected spiritual leader, and a social activist committed to the church and the community. On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Hardy, Pastor-Emeritus of Bronzeville based Cosmopolitan Community Church of Chicago, will be honored during the church’s ‘Aged to Perfection: A Milestone 85th Birthday Celebration’ starting at 10:45 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Steve Ross, director of Lincoln Park Zoo center for apes, dead at 52

CHICAGO -- Steve Ross, director of Lincoln Park Zoo's center for apes and a well-respected primatologist, died unexpectedly Wednesday at 52. Ross was hired by the zoo in 2000 and became director of the Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes in 2021. His research at the zoo helped lead to the development of its award-winning Regenstein Center for African Apes.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Best Candy Stores in Chicago and the Suburbs

Did you know that Chicago has a history with candy? Once known as the “Candy Capital of the World,” Lemon Heads, Juicy Fruit and Tootsie Rolls all originated in the Windy City. And lucky for us, our city is packed with the coolest candy stores around!. Take a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Josh

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Meet our PAWS Pet of the week -- Josh.This short, sweet boy is a 1-year-old Corgi mix who loves squeaky toys. He is shy in new environments, but once he is comfortable, his playful and affectionate personality really shines. Josh is cuddly and loyal – his favorite spot is sticking by his person's side. Give this dog a bone and he will be perfectly content sitting next to you and getting some pets. Josh promises to provide companionship and love to whoever takes him home.Josh, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gruber
Chicago Tribune

Review: Funeral Potatoes, a virtual restaurant, is redefining modern Midwestern food and hospitality in Chicago

If you’ve ever made or received funeral potatoes, you probably know it’s not just a casserole dish of the greater Midwest and other outposts of American culture, but occasionally an expression of overwhelming emotions where they’re traditionally kept suppressed. Ope. In Chicago, Funeral Potatoes is a virtual restaurant redefining not just modern Midwestern food, but the thematic restaurant ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy