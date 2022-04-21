Fundraiser, training honor two brothers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Meet our PAWS Pet of the week -- Josh.This short, sweet boy is a 1-year-old Corgi mix who loves squeaky toys. He is shy in new environments, but once he is comfortable, his playful and affectionate personality really shines. Josh is cuddly and loyal – his favorite spot is sticking by his person's side. Give this dog a bone and he will be perfectly content sitting next to you and getting some pets. Josh promises to provide companionship and love to whoever takes him home.Josh, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO