ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tesla Judge Refuses to Silence Musk in Go-Private Tweet Case (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillions are at stake in fraud trial over infamous 2018 tweet. defeated an attempt by investors suing over his 2018 tweet about taking....

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Judge rejects 'gag order' for Elon Musk

April 20 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will not be subjected to a "gag order" preventing him from discussing a lawsuit claiming he defrauded Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shareholders by tweeting in 2018 about taking his electric car company private, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Tesla Inc
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Justice Thomas Dunks on Due Process, Argues for Stronger Equal Protection as SCOTUS Says Puerto Rico Doesn’t Deserve Some Government Benefits

The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday ruled that the “Constitution does not require Congress to extend SSI [Supplemental Security Income] benefits to residents of Puerto Rico” in an opinion in which Sonia Sotomayor was the sole dissenting justice. However, a concurrence by Justice Clarence Thomas — which seeks to split several common understandings of the Fifth and 14th Amendments — has attracted some attention.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

There’s only one way for Twitter to dodge Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, analyst says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, Elon Musk revealed he has secured $46.5 billion in financing for his Twitter takeover bid. The Tesla CEO also confirmed he is considering making a tender offer for the company, which would allow him to buy shares directly from stockholders.
INTERNET
The Independent

Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company.“Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release.“The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”:: Follow the latest on Elon Musk’s shock offer for Twitter hereIt gave no more information in the release, including how long the considerations would take and whether it...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk 'is prepared to invest up to $15bn of his own cash in bid to buy Twitter and will mount second takeover bid in 10 days' as he teases plan to give woke social media platform a free-speech makeover

Electric car pioneer Elon Musk is plotting to spend up to $15 billion of his own cash to take Twitter private and will launch a second takeover bid in 10 days, it has been claimed. The billionaire, who is Twitter's second-biggest shareholder with a 9.1 percent stake, has tapped Morgan...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy