Events Calendar

The Friends of Downtown Hendersonville invites the public to the unveiling of 20 new works of bear art.
The 20th annual Bearfootin’ Art Walk program will hold the reveal event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the outdoor Visitors Center Stage at 201 South Main St.
