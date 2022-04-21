Rye Mooring Permits Required

Despite a Washington Post media critic (bizarrely) calling the lawsuit “halfway decent,” a judge quickly sent the case to its proper venue where it was (relatively) quickly dismissed. As we noted at the time, most of the decision to toss the case revolved around choice of law issues, regarding which state’s laws to apply. This case actually involved four possible sets of laws: Virginia, Washington DC, New York and California. Frankly, I think the case would be a loser under all four sets of laws, but exactly how does depend on which laws are being used. Nunes desperately wanted to make sure California’s (ostensibly his “home” state) laws did not apply, in part because California law requires that you first ask the news org to retract the speech you claim is defamatory (which it appears Nunes did not do).

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO