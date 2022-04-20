Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

The Baltimore Ravens have multiple players from their 2021 edge defender room still in free agency, including Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee. That combined with the fact that Tyus Bowser tore his achilles in Week 18 and Daelin Hayes missed most of his rookie season due to injury has meant that EDGE has become a major need of the team.

The 2022 draft has a plethora of talented players, including at pass rusher. One of those prospects is edge defender Arnold Ebiketie out of Penn State University. Much like current Baltimore outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, Ebiketie is projected to go in the late-first to early-second round of the draft.

Ebiketie is extremely fast and twitchy off of the edge, offering speed out of the edge rusher spot. He has great bend and acceleration, claiming wins with his athletic ability. While he isn’t a force in the run game at this stage, a role as a designated pass rusher early on seems to fit Ebiketie as he continues to grow as a player.

The former Nittany Lion has seen his stock rise in recent weeks, and if Baltimore goes a different route than edge rusher at No. 14 and trades back into the first round or decides to trade back altogether, Ebiketie could be a name to watch.