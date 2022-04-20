ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

By Kevin Oestreicher
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have multiple players from their 2021 edge defender room still in free agency, including Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee. That combined with the fact that Tyus Bowser tore his achilles in Week 18 and Daelin Hayes missed most of his rookie season due to injury has meant that EDGE has become a major need of the team.

The 2022 draft has a plethora of talented players, including at pass rusher. One of those prospects is edge defender Arnold Ebiketie out of Penn State University. Much like current Baltimore outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, Ebiketie is projected to go in the late-first to early-second round of the draft.

Ebiketie is extremely fast and twitchy off of the edge, offering speed out of the edge rusher spot. He has great bend and acceleration, claiming wins with his athletic ability. While he isn’t a force in the run game at this stage, a role as a designated pass rusher early on seems to fit Ebiketie as he continues to grow as a player.

The former Nittany Lion has seen his stock rise in recent weeks, and if Baltimore goes a different route than edge rusher at No. 14 and trades back into the first round or decides to trade back altogether, Ebiketie could be a name to watch.

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft 2022 Profile: Will Kaiir Elam's name be called on Day 1?

Florida’s defensive woes have been well documented over the past few years, but one bright spot through all of it has been cornerback Kaiir Elam. He immediately made his presence known as a freshman by appearing in all 13 games for Florida and starting five of them. He finished the season with a career-high three interceptions and opposing offensive coordinators started planning around him. As a sophomore, he racked up 13 pass deflections and two more interceptions en route to an All-SEC First Team designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys would make sense as the Texans' Round 1 trade partners

What happens when two wheeling and dealing NFL general managers at each end of Interstate 45? It means a trade between the two are likely to happen in the 2022 NFL draft. According to Cynthia Frelund from NFL.com, who evaluated “win-win” trade scenarios for the draft, one scenario that would behoove both the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys would be for the two Texas teams to swap first-rounders and a little more on day one of the draft.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which prospects final 2022 mock drafts are linking to the Saints

The 2022 NFL draft is just a few days away, which means that draft analysts and local writers are getting all of their final mock drafts out for consumption. Unlike some teams, there does not seem to be much consensus around what the New Orleans Saints are going to do with their two first-round picks. Do they want two starters? A tackle and a wide receiver? Will they take neither? Will they take a quarterback? Do they need to trade up?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32 most likely options for Packers in first round of 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers hold the 22nd overall pick and 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. As is the case most years, the Packers are picking late in the round on Thursday night, even after acquiring an additional first-round pick by trading Davante Adams to the Raiders. Predicting which player Brian Gutekunst will pick remains a difficult exercise, especially if the team is interested in trading up or down.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adam Schefter believes odds of Aidan Hutchinson joining Jags are decreasing

After revealing that they were down to four candidates for pick No. 1 last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be down to two or three heading into Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aidan Hutchinson’s chances to be the pick are declining, which points to North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Georgia’s Travon Walker, or even Alabama’s Evan Neal being the top options.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

