Forever Fit

A TATTOO artist has left the internet divided after showing off her client with pastel freckles. In a viral video on TikTok, Daisy Lovesick (@daisylovesick), from Brisbane, Australia, revealed one of her latest creations - tattooed freckles inked in various pastel tones. According to the Aussie artist, the client, Tilly,...
Watch: Lizzo Brings Body Inclusivity to New Dance Competition Show. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. Mikayla Nogueira is sharing her empowering journey toward body acceptance. The TikTok star said she feels "so good" about herself after experiencing a significant weight gain and shared how she worked hard to...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
For some of us, there’s nothing like starting our day with a steaming cup of coffee each morning—especially when it’s packed with all of our favorite ingredients like creamers, flavored syrups, and sweeteners. Unfortunately though, certain coffee habits may be holding you back from reaching your weight loss goals. If you’re trying to lose weight but love to drink sweet, flavor-packed coffee, it may be time to make some changes.
Comments / 0