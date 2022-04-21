D. None of the Above: The carving knives emerge after the gatherings end

If crocuses and daffodils are the floral harbingers of spring, then surely asparagus is the vegetal one. Truth be told, for die-hard veggie lovers nothing spells spring like asparagus. While nowadays it is available year round, it’s still a real treat when it’s grown locally and is fresh, young, and tender. Another thing that’s great about it is that it lends itself to so many cooking methods. I know a lot of people like it roasted or grilled or sautée, and still others like it in a salad or soup, on a tart or crostini. As for me, I like it so much that I prefer to eat it unadorned, just steamed with nothing but a little salt sprinkled on it. Anyway, here are a few recipes you might enjoy.

