Hassan hosts roundtable on youth suicide prevention and her STANDUP Act with NH students and mental health advocates

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Public Health Commission is urging people to get tested and vaccinated after the COVID-19 positivity rate in the city went up by 65% in the last two weeks. “What we like to do is to stop something before it happens,” the commission’s executive director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said. “We don’t want this to end up in a situation where there’s onward transmission to more vulnerable populations and we have increased hospitalization, and our hospitals are strained.” Boston’s COVID testing site in Roxbury was practically empty on Thursday afternoon. It’s a trend Whittier Street Health Center...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO