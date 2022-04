During halftime of the Blue Gold Game, the start times for Notre Dame’s home schedule were unveiled. That will give Irish fans who anxiously are looking to plan their Saturday schedules for the autumn months peace of mind. While they’ll have to wait for the start times for the road games, they can at least make plans for these particular games, especially if they plan on going to Notre Dame Stadium. Here it is:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO