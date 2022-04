On Friday, April 22, the Potter-Randall Appraisal District mailed out Notices of Appraised Value to all property owners in Potter and Randall counties. The appraisal district is required by law to appraise property at 100 percent of market value as of January 1 of the current year. Market value is the amount at which properties sell for on the open market. Thus, appraisal district values must follow the current sales trends in Potter and Randall counties. Record sales prices have occurred in 2020 and 2021. This historic increase in property sales prices which are used to determine property values is occurring across the state as evidenced by the news release below from the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts.

RANDALL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO