ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals bullpen backs up Daniel Lynch in 2-0 win over Twins

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RTjM_0fFWVy9K00
1 of 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Lynch was pitching so well into the sixth inning Wednesday night that Royals manager Mike Matheny would’ve left him in the game against Minnesota had the Kansas City offense provided a little more support.

Two runs turned out to be plenty for Matheny’s bullpen, though.

Four relievers followed Lynch, each delivering a shutout frame, and the Royals held on for a 2-0 victory over the Twins on a dreary night at Kauffman Stadium that saw fewer than 9,000 fans walk through the gates.

“Just that great mix of pitching, bullpen and defense is everything you could want,” Matheny said.

Lynch (1-1) bounced back from a dismal season debut against St. Louis, when he served up three homers to Kansas City’s cross-state rival, to win a pitchers’ duel against Chris Paddack (0-2) and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen.

Lynch never allowed a runner to reach third, getting plenty of help along the way from one of two big league defenses — the Padres have the other — that have yet to commit an error this season. Collin Snider, Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont got the lead to Scott Barlow, who worked around a single in the ninth for his first save of the season.

“I’d have liked to have had a little bigger lead and just let Daniel keep pitching,” said Matheny, whose bullpen has thrown 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. “It’s a little easier to swallow when you can watch those guys do what they do.”

The Twins have lost four of their last five on a trip through Boston and Kansas City. They also were shut out for the third time this season, matching Arizona for the most in the majors, and have not scored in their last 13 innings.

“We’re seeing the ball. We’re taking a good amount of walks,” said Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers, who went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. “But when it comes to hits, we’re not getting them right now.”

The Royals scored in the first inning when Bobby Witt Jr. grounded into a double play and Whit Merrifield scampered home from third, but nobody else crossed the plate until Kansas City strung together three singles in the fifth.

The last of them, a bunt by Adalberto Mondesi, got through the right side of a drawn-in infield to bring in a run.

Paddack escaped further damage by striking out Cam Gallagher and getting Merrifield to pop into foul territory. He was replaced for the sixth after allowing the game’s only two runs on five hits without a walk while striking out four.

Lynch gave up a leadoff single in the sixth before he was done. Along with four hits, he walked one and struck out two.

“Obviously as much as I say I don’t want to focus on results, results are reality,” Lynch said. “I just wanted to keep us in the game and give us a chance.”

While the young left-hander was excellent, the Kansas City bullpen may have been better. It added four more innings to its impressive scoreless streak, and helped the Royals even their record at 5-5 in yet another close game.

Eight of their first 10 this season have been decided by two runs or fewer.

“The best way to describe the bullpen right now is dominant,” Lynch said. “It’s like everyone seems to be pitching well.”

STATS AND STREAKS

The Royals clinched their first series win through four series this season. It also was their first shutout of the Twins since August 20, 2016. ... Mondesi has not committed an error in his last 71 games at shortstop dating to August 2, 2020, one shy of the franchise record at the position set by teammate Nicky Lopez from May to August of last season. ... Paddack has not walked any of the 39 batters he has faced for Minnesota this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (right knee) did some fielding work away from Kauffman Stadium early Wednesday so he could avoid the slippery natural grass surface. He has so far avoided the injury list. “If we can give someone a day or two or three to see if Buxton is going to come back, we’re going to do that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Royals: C Salvador Perez got another day off from the field after treatment to drain fluid from his eye. He hit two homers as the DH on Tuesday night and had a single Wednesday. “He knows how he feels,” Matheny said.

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (1-0, 2.70 ERA) tries to build on a dynamic debut against Boston, when he allowed one run on five hits over six innings, when he takes the mound for the series finale Thursday. Royals RHP Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45) tries again for his first win since returning to the club that drafted him two decades ago.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Royals after France's 5-hit game

LINE: Mariners -185, Royals +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals after Ty France had five hits against the Royals on Saturday. Seattle has a 6-2 record in home games and a 9-6 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals rally to force extra innings, but lose on Mariners’ walk-off single

The Kansas City Royals took another gut-punch on Sunday, the second time in less than 24 hours they rallied late to take a lead only to see it slip away in the end. This time, the Royals needed the late-inning heroics just to extend the game. Hunter Dozier provided the clutch hit in the ninth inning in the form of a game-tying solo home run, his third homer in the past seven games, to force extra innings.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FanSided

Twins’ Byron Buxton tells Eloy Jimenez to keep his head up after injury

After Eloy Jimenez was injured in the Chicago White Sox’ game against the Minnesota Twins, Byron Buxton took the opportunity to show some support. Unfortunately for the Chicago White Sox, yet another one of their players is dealing with a frustrating injury. Eloy Jimenez went down with an injury as he was running to first base in a game against the Minnesota Twins.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cam Gallagher catching for Royals Sunday

The Kansas City Royals will start Cam Gallagher at catcher in Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gallagher will take over at catcher and bat ninth while Salvador Perez gives his knees a break at designated hitter. Ryan O'Hearn will take the afternoon off. Gallagher has a $2,000 salary on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Byron Buxton
WDIO-TV

Buxton's 2nd HR, 469-foot shot, lifts Twins over Sox 6-4

Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over Chicago 6-4 and sent the White Sox to their seventh straight loss. Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Twins host the Tigers, try to extend home win streak

Detroit Tigers (6-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-8, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 7 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Sports#Ap#Padres
The Associated Press

Athletics visit the Giants to open 2-game series

Oakland Athletics (9-8, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-5, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-2, 1.17 ERA, .98 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .82 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -273, Athletics +225; over/under is 6...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Yankees host the Orioles on 4-game home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (6-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -280, Orioles +230; over/under is 8...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Mets face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

New York Mets (13-5, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-6, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -113, Cardinals -105; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Brewers visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (10-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-8, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -175, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Braves host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (7-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-10, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-2, 8.78 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Cubs +145; over/under is 8 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Phillies play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Colorado Rockies (10-6, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-10, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Rockies +141; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
422K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy