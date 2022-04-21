ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

2022 PFL 1 results: Clay Collard out-slugs Jeremy Stephens in Fight of the Year candidate

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Th9PX_0fFWOrim00

Clay Collard and Jeremy Stephens might have put on the best fight in PFL history.

The two lightweight fighters went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes, trading all kinds of strikes in the headlining act of 2022 PFL 1. Collard (21-9) was awarded a unanimous decision win over Stephens (28-20), scoring 30-27 on all three judges’ scorecards.

2022 PFL 1 took place on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas.

It was a wild and back-and-forth outing.

In the first round, Stephens came out hot – landing several right hooks that caught the attention of Collard. Stephens landed flush and hard, but Collard took the shots well. Halfway through the round, Collard began pressuring Stephens and out-striking him with volume. Stephens had his moments, but Collard was connecting clean and often.

The excitement followed in the second, as both fighters went toe-to-toe in a high-paced striking battle. Once again, Stephens’ power was on display, but it was outshined by Collard’s volume and accuracy. As the round proceeded, the ware became visible on Stephens.

In Round 3, Stephens tried to battle through with toughness, power, and pressure. He had an admirable effort making it a fight and forcing Collard to work. Collard had also slowed down significantly and was connecting with less frequency. It was a close and competitive round.

With this result, Collard scored three points in the season, while Stephens left empty handed.

Collard managed to bounce back from his loss to eventual 2021 PFL lightweight champion Raush Manfio, which saw him out of the playoffs. Prior to that, he had two victories including an upset win over former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

Meanwhile, Stephens failed to make a successful transition to the PFL. The fan-favorite fighter was making his first appearance since leaving the UFC, where he fought for almost 15 years. The 35-year-old is winless in his last seven bouts, a run that includes six defeats and one no contest.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Dana White likely felt “betrayed” by Francis Ngannou stepping in the ring with Tyson Fury

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Dana White may have felt betrayed by Francis Ngannou appearing in the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday night. Over the weekend, one of the biggest combat sports events of the year went down at Wembley Stadium in London, England. A crowd of over 94,000 people were in attendance to see Tyson Fury defend The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte and in the end, ‘The Gypsy King’ made it look easy before securing a sixth-round knockout win over his rival.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38 this week while the Red Brand was in Knoxville. Looking noticeably upset, she cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she is without her championship and claimed to have hit rock bottom. But then she started acting hysterical, saying that now there's nowhere she can go but up and that she'll begin the greatest comeback WWE has ever seen in order to win her title back and never lose it again. Suddenly she was interrupted by her old rival in Asuka, making her return to WWE TV for the first time since last year's Money in the Bank.
WWE
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy