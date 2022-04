STOUGHTON, Wis. – Maxine J. Sebastian, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away at her daughter’s home after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on Aug. 26, 1946, in Roundup, Mont., The daughter of Harry and Genevieve (Schelin) Collins. Maxine married Thomas Sebastian on Sept. 21, 1991, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO